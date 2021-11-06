Lake-area initiative seeks to create path to broader internet

Lake Sun Leader

Several community partners are working together to roll out Connect.CamdenMO.org, a campaign created to collect internet accessibility data within Camden County.

The website (Connect.CamdenMO.org) will forward participants to the official Missouri Broadband Resource Rail website to administer the speed test and complete the data collection. With participation from community members, the data collected can be used to pursue broadband coverage in Camden County.

County representatives, local chambers of commerce, as well as the University of Missouri Camden County Extension, are asking the community to take a few minutes and participate in the internet speed test available at Connect.CamdenMO.org. Compared to other states, Missouri ranks low in connectivity and speed, with rural Missourians (including Camden County residents) at a particular disadvantage in accessing vital online services, information, and opportunities.

“To be effective in our mission we need heavy participation from both our residents and the business community” stated K.C. Cloke, executive director of the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce. “Even if you have no internet, we still need you to participate. In fact, it’s crucial to have those members participate (Connect.CamdenMO.org) to specifically identify our challenges. We’ve got to be able to clearly paint the picture of where Camden County currently stands with internet accessibility so we can work towards improving our broadband service which in return, improves our economy, educational access, and healthcare and well-being. The more participation we receive in our county the more precise our data will be to pursue funding opportunities”.

The speed test (Connect.CamdenMo.org) will be administered until the end of the year.

To learn more about Connect.CamdenMo.org contact Tammy Mayer at tam- my_mayer@camdenmo.org.