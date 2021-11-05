Lake house extensively damaged in fire

Lake Sun Leader

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD) was dispatched to a residential lakefront home on Stone Ledge Drive at 2:34, p.m. on Wednesday, November 3rd. On arrival, crews reported heavy smoke from a large two-story residence and set up for an offensive attack. Crews were informed by the homeowner that nobody was inside. First and second-in crews initiated an interior attack through the front door making some headway into the residence. Crews remained inside for approximately 10 minutes until the strategy was switched to a defensive mode, applying water from the exterior, until flames could be brought under control.

Lake Ozark (LO), and Mid-County Fire Protection Districts provided much needed mutual aid including LO’s fire boat which was effective from the lake side of the residence. The fire was put under control at approximately 4:30 p.m. followed by salvage and overhaul until about 6:30. An OBFPD crew remained on scene, for fire watch, throughout the night until 7:00 a.m. due to unreachable hot spots and other homes in proximity. Crews returned to the scene several times throughout Thursday continuing to douse the remaining smoldering debris.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the specific cause is still under investigation.