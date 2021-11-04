Lake Sun Leader

Glenda Yvonne Tickner-Jones, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed peacefully into God’s hands at the age of 75 on October 31, 2021, after succumbing to Alzheimer’s Disease.

The first of three daughters, Glenda was born November 18, 1945, to Harold and Maxine (Blackburn) Tickner in Boonville, Missouri. In the summer of 1949, Glenda recognized and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior by being baptized at the First Baptist Church in Springdale, Arkansas.

Through the works of family, friends, and the good Lord, Glenda was introduced to the love of her life Nolan (Eddie) Jones Jr. As the stories are told, love at first sight predicated a union that blessed the lives of many. She was united in marriage to Eddie on April 10, 1964. Three children blessed this marriage; both Eddie and Glenda cherished their children. Family, and the time they spent together, were extremely important to Glenda. Spur of the moment trips that included fly fishing for trout and time spent outdoors with their children were treasured by both Eddie and Glenda. Oftentimes, other members of their extended family would join them for these quick little get-a-ways. These valuable times and memories provided the firm foundation of which the strength of their family has grown. Eddie was called home to the house of the Lord on June 5th, 1971.

Glenda married Gary Bartley of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, on March 18, 1972, and they shared 27 years of marriage together. Soon after her divorce from Gary, Glenda resolved to fulfill a personal aspiration. With strong ambition, she set her focus to finish her education and attain her GED. In her words, she wanted to “make her family proud.” Unbeknownst to her, we were already proud of her. However, her determination was nothing less than an inspiration to all her loved ones; as she made her aspirations reality and received her GED on December 9, 1999. This is one small example of Glenda’s strength and countenance. Revered by the ones who love her most as strong, beautiful, and determined. Glenda faced very hard things in her life and never lost her faith. Her resilience, compassion and love will continue in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the many generations to come.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Maxine (Blackburn) Tickner and her husband, Eddie.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Yvonne Hursman and husband Louie; her sons, Nolan (Chip) Edward Jones III and wife Susan and David Glenn Jones and wife Christy; six grandchildren, Ryan Jones of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Ashley Brown (Shaun) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Austin Jones (Hailey) of Stover, Missouri, Kaitlyn Meyer (Marshal) of Raymore, Missouri, Madelyn Jones of Columbia, Missouri and Blake Jones of Columbia, Missouri; five great-grandchildren with two more great-grandchildren being welcomed to the family in 2022; two sisters, Debbie Stoller (Ronnie) of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Donna Wheat (Zack deceased) of Camdenton, Missouri; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 12th, at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel with her nephew, Pastor Thom Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Friday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel and The Door Church - Opened Door Christian Fellowship.