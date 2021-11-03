Man charged with assault and resisting arrest in chase on HH

Lake Sun Leader

During the midnight hours on Saturday October 30th, a deputy was conducting patrols in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Country Club drive. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling west on Horseshoe Bend Parkway driving in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle and the vehicle fled.

The deputy continued to pursue the vehicle to Camden on the Lake where the driver attempted to flee into the hotel. The deputy gave chase and was able to subdue the suspect at the entrance of the hotel. While the deputy was attempting to subdue the suspect, it is believed the suspect struck the deputy multiple times in the forehead with a sharp object resulting in multiple lacerations to the deputy’s forehead and near the deputy’s eye. The deputy was transported to Lake Regional hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

A probable cause statement was prepared and submitted to Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham. As a result of this, a warrant was issued and signed by Judge Heather Miller.

Daniel Hague, of Olathe Kansas is charged with a class A felony of Assault in the 1st degree of a special victim and felony resisting arrest. More charges are expected to be filed at a later date. Daniel is being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond. If convicted, Daniel could be sentenced to a maximum of 30 years or life in prison.

The deputy, a 6 year veteran with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, is expected to make a full recovery and returned to duty the following night.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office cautions that the charges contained in the felony complaint are merely allegations and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.