Hy-Vee honors veterans in November

Lake Sun Leader

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces the start of a monthlong campaign to honor our nation’s veterans and military members in our communities, as well as increase awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families.

The campaign is part of the company’s annual Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which is comprised of several company efforts, including the “Hy-Vee Homefront Round-up” program at checkout and free Veterans Day breakfast, as well as an active recruitment effort to hire veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life to the company’s workforce.

Hiring Heroes is Hy-Vee’s recruiting initiative that actively seeks out veterans and active-duty military to work for Hy-Vee and its eight subsidiaries. Throughout November, Hy-Vee will hold special virtual events for veterans and service members returning to civilian life to learn about career opportunities across its eight-state region. The company provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility. Interested individuals can register for a virtual event at Hy-Vee.com/Homefront.

Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up is Hy-Vee’s annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser will be held Nov. 1–14, at more than 285 Hy-Vee stores and 17 Dollar Fresh stores across its eight-state region. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast

In addition to the Homefront Round Up, Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. There will also be another option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots.

Free donuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Dollar Fresh locations on Nov. 11.

In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Visit hy-vee.com/homefront for more information about Hy-Vee Homefront and our partner organizations that support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.