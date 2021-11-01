Two found after being lost on the Trail of Four Winds

Lake Sun Leader

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District was dispatched to search for two females lost on Trail of Four Winds in Lake of the Ozarks State Park at approximately 6 p.m. Halloween evening.

OBFPD units were dispatched to 403 Highway 134 Hwy in Brumley. On arrival, crews spoke to a third friend who was in contact, via cell phone, with the two girls on the trail, who were unable to pinpoint their location and could not walk out due to an injury.

Crews were originally dispatched to the girls’ last known location which turned out to be about six miles from where they were ultimately found. With the use of the “what3words” application, on-scene OBFPD crews were able to pinpoint the girls’ location within 10 feet. Miller County Ambulance, Missouri State Park Ranger and OBFPD found the girls about three-quarters of a mile from the access point, and they were brought out with UTV.

OBFPD has recently been reviewing uses for “What3words” but no formal policy was in place yet. This is a free application that assigns three random words to every 10 square feet over the entire globe and can easily be shared between devices. One can then get directions to the identified what-3-words grid which is how the girls were found.