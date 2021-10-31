Camdenton woman killed in car accident, several injured

Lake Sun Leader

A Camdenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30 on Rt. F 21 feet south of Indian Park Road in Camden County.

Lizajane C. Linebarger, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by Camden County Medical Examiner Morgan Calhoun about 4:42 p.m.

She was a passenger in a 1999 Ford Mustang driven by Jason D. Gardner, 33, of Camdenton. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West Ambulance with minor injuries. Steve C. Montgomery, 30, of Camdenton, received moderate injures.

The accident occurred as the Gardner vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve, struck two signs, overturned and struck a tree. All occupants, none of whom were wearing seatbelts, were ejected.