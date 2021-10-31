Fire District hopes to expand service

Dan Field

Voters in the Osage Beach Fire Protection District will have a chance Tuesday to make a difference in the future of the OBFPD.

There are only two issues on the Nov. 2 special election ballot, both dealing with how the OBFPD hopes to address improving response time and providing a new level of medical emergency care.

Fire District officials are asking voters to:

Ballot Question 1

•Authorize issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $13 million to build, furnish and equip a new fire station including acquiring land to replace Fire Station 1 on Bluff Road; renovate the existing fire station; and purchase fire trucks, vehicles and other firefighting and emergency equipment.

Ballot Question 2

•Authorize the Fire District to levy an additional 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to provide funds to support an emergency medical technician paramedic first responder program.

Note: Only voters in the Osage Beach Fire District will vote on the issues. Precincts include: Osage Beach Wards 1, 2 and 3; some in Camdenton Ward 1; some in Linn Creek; some in Freedom.

Fire District officials hope to relocate Fire Station No. 1 from its current location at 1170 Bluff Drive to an undetermined location to provide better access to Osage Beach Parkway and its couplers. They estimate doing so would increase average response time from approximately 8.59 minutes to 5.5 minutes 85 percent of the time.

In addition, the Fire District hopes to implement a new Advanced Life Support Emergency Medical Service Division. The bond revenue would be used to buy three pickup size EMS Quick Response Vehicles, heart monitors and two brush fire apparatus. The levy increase would pay for operating costs of the new ALS Division.

According to the OBFPD data, the district’s current tax rate is .7434 of $100 of assessed value. The bond, which would sunset after 20 years, will be .14 of $100 of assessed valuation, or about $24.70 on a home with an assessed value of $100,000.

The levy increase of .30 on $100 of assessed value would be used for operating expenses and would cost $49.40 more each year on a home assessed at $100,000. The proposed increase would put the Fire District .13 cents lower than the highest levies in the Lake area.

Revenue from the bond can only be used by the district to acquire or upgrade physical assets such as property, buildings or equipment that will increase the scope of its operation.

A homeowner and commercial property owner tax impact calculator is available on the OBFPD website at https://bit.ly/3jKYtgS.

Advanced Life Support EMS Division

The EMS Division will consist of supervision and two Quick Response Vehicles. One would be at Station 1 and the other at Station 2 at 6186 Fire Station Rd., Osage Beach.

Each QRV would be staffed 24/7 with one firefighter/paramedic and one firefighter/EMT. It’s estimated that these QRVs would arrive on scene before an ambulance on 80 percent of the medical calls to which they respond.

“The Osage Beach FPD will provide advanced life support care quicker, improving patient outcomes,” Fire Chief Paul Berardi said. “And because they are dual-trained they will also greatly enhance the district’s fire/rescue capabilities.”

Fire District officials say that with the influx of population in recent years and a steady rise in call volume, the EMS calls for service have risen to more than 90 percent of the district’s call load. EMS calls make up more than 80 percent of our calls but call volume has risen steadily over the past seven years, and approximately 11 percent in the last year.

“With our current staffing we can only respond to two simultaneous single-unit emergencies,” Chief Berardi explained. “This has always been a concern because when this occurs we rely solely on our mutual aid partners to respond to any additional calls, including fire and rescue incidents. This leaves the district unprotected at times.

“With the addition of the Rap- id Response Vehicles and paramedics we increase our capabilities to be able to respond to up to four simultaneous emergencies and greatly reduce gaps in service, thus preventing extended response times from mutual aid companies.”

The OBFPD is about 105 square miles, while the City of Osage Beach is only 11 square miles. The Fire District responds from two engine houses year- round to about 2,100 calls a year.

According to OBFPD information, more than 90 percent of incidents are EMS calls and 28 percent of the Lake-area population is 65 years or older.

Detailed study

The OBFPD contracted with WSKF Architects to conduct a conditions assessment and recommendations study involving Station 1.

The study identified several shortcomings of the current station. These include:

• The absence of regular station updating to meet and accommodate current industry standards and protocols.

•Lack of current building code compliance and health and wellness practices.

•Changes to the International Building Code in 2012 created new challenges involving structural classifications of buildings, including the need for “shelters” within the facilities.

•The firefighting industry has been stricken with an excessive percentage of firefighters developing cancer, which has been linked to their profession and living environment. The current building does not meet current industry standards and it is not financially prudent to make changes needed to meet those standards.

•Replacing the current facility would require from three to five years to acquire the property, design the station, and then bid and build the station. Under best circumstances, the replacement station would not be ready for occupancy until the fall of 2023-24.

A brief history of OBFPD

•1964 – originated as a volunteer organization

•1986 – built Fire Station No 1 at its current location

•1991 – staffed Fire Station No. 2

•1998 – staffed Fire Station No. 1

•2008 – increased from two to three firefighters on both engines

•2010 – razed and then built Fire Station No. 2

•2019 – added the Shift Commander position

•Current – staff E-22 and E-12, minimum of three Firefighters/EMTs