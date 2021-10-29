Lake Ozark City Administrator releases statement on his final day on the job

Lake Sun Leader

(Editor’s Note: Dave Van Dee has served the City of Lake Ozark and the Lake area for more than a decade. We thought we’d share his final public comments that he shared with the Lake community on his final day as City Administrator. We wish him and his wife, Lisa, the best.)

As I leave my position as the Lake Ozark City Administrator and start my new life as a retiree I want to thank the residents and businesses of the City for their support and friendship during my tenure. I am hopeful that the goal of the current Mayor and Board and City staff and other all parties involved will make an honest effort to work together for the good of the community as a whole. This community has great potential and the residents and businesses deserve good governance which is best achieved through open communication and cooperation. I have invested a significant amount of my time and energy to provide you with a functional organization and a financial foundation, from which you can meet the needs of the City of Lake Ozark, maintain current services; as well as; plan for and implement the growth of the community.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of any City are put in office to work with City Staff to address the needs and wants of the Community. Every member of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen bring something to the table that provides for actions to be taken that are of benefit to their respective constituents. The senior staff is comprised of dedicated professionals who work best as a team and I am confident that they will continue to do their best for the City under the leadership of the new City Administrator.

In closing, I have a great deal of respect for every member of our City staff, the current and former Mayors and Board members and the many residents and business people I have come to know that I have had the privilege to serve. I have greatly appreciated their collective support in my efforts as your City Administrator.

My wife Lisa and I will watch you grow the community from a distance, but we will always hope for the best for all of you.

Respectfully,

Dave Van Dee

Retired- City Administrator