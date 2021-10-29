Board vote is unanimous to hire new administrator

Nancy Zoellner

The City of Lake Ozark officially has a new city administrator.

At their regularly scheduled Oct. 26 board of aldermen meeting aldermen unanimously approved a motion to appoint David D. Mitchem to replace Dave Van Dee, whose last day is Friday, Oct. 29.

Aldermen also approved a one-year employment agreement between the city and Mitchem that sets his initial annual salary at $70,147.49. In addition, as Mitchem, 72, “is covered under Medicare for his primary health insurance, he may at his option, opt out of the city’s health care coverage and submit proof of payment for his Part A and B Supplements to the city’s treasurer on a monthly basis and obtain reimbursement for his cost of said coverages up to, but not to exceed, the amount the city pays per employee under its health care plan.”

Future salary adjustments or changes in benefits are subject to the city’s personnel policies and pay plan.

In the event Mitchem is terminated before the contract ends, the employer will pay Mitchem a lump sum cash payment equal to two months’ aggregate salary unless he is terminated for “criminal conduct that reflects poorly upon his position of leadership with the city or any felony, insubordination, or physical or mental condition that cannot be reasonably accommodated.” The contract allows Mitchem to resign at any time without penalty, but requests 30-days’ notice.

The agreement also states that if Mitchem is permanently disabled or otherwise unable to perform his duties because of sickness, accident, injury, mental incapacity, or health for a period of four successive weeks beyond any accrued sick leave, or for 20 working days over a 30 working day period, the city will have the option to terminate the agreement.

The usual job benefits and requirements are also addressed. Mitchem will accrue the same vacation and sick leave benefits as other department heads; professional dues will be covered by the city; Mitchem will have use of a city vehicle for official, day-to-day business but not during off-duty hours; and expenses for work-related travel will be covered by the city as budgeted. Under the agreement, Mitchem is expected to work the normal office hours of other employees, but because the job sometimes involves after-hours activities, he is allowed to take compensatory time off as deemed appropriate.

Background

According to his resume, Mitchem, a resident of Eldon, holds a Master of Public Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Business Administration. He comes to the city with more than 25 years’ experience in the public sector. His most recent government position was city administrator in Eldon for one year under a consulting contract. Ron Bly was mayor at the time. He current-currently serves as an alderman on Eldon’s City Council but has agreed to step down from that position, according to aldermen.

He has also agreed to put his business, Mitchem Leadership Consultants, LLC, on hold as long as he is employed by the city. In his resume, Mitchem states that his business provides consulting services to government organizations. “Services include: economic development, strategic planning, public/private partnerships, project management, organizational development, public policy formation, workforce development, performance excellence, budgeting, and financial management. I also provide leadership services for organizations in transition."

Harrison Fry, who has been working as Lake Ozark’s assistant city administrator and who also applied for the job, agreed to stay on in his current position.

At an earlier meeting, May- or Dennis Newberry said he envisioned Mitchem working as city administrator for up to two years, sharing his experience and knowledge with Fry, who would then step into the leadership position.

After the vote, Alderman Vernon Jaycox said he hoped the board’s support for Mitchem would show Newberry that they were willing to work with him for the betterment of the city. Newberry drew the ire of the board when he left all but two aldermen out of the hiring process and instead brought in two additional city residents who don’t serve the city in any capacity and five citizens who work, but don’t live, in the city to choose who would lead Lake Ozark for the next year.

Also at the Oct. 26 meeting, aldermen approved an ordinance that outlines the job description and responsibilities of the assistant city administrator/community economic development director. They also approved an ordinance that states in the event the position of city administrator becomes vacant, the assistant city administrator would move into that spot. Previously the city clerk would have been tasked with running the city until an appropriate replacement could be found.