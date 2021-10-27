Lake’s real estate sales top $1 billion

Dan Field

The continued good health of the overall Lake of the Ozarks real estate market was the key message during the recent Real Estate Symposium presented by RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks.

All segments of the market remain strong, which hasn’t always been the case as some aspects have shown growth and stability while others have not, according to Jeff Krantz and Jason Whittle, RE/MAX co-owners.

“The Lake of the Ozarks has a balanced market,” Whittle offered to the room full of Realtors, lenders and others interested in economic development. “We’re often asked how the market is. In the last couple of years, it’s been really easy to answer because everything has kind of increased at the same rate.”

Unlike other markets in the country, the Lake of the Ozarks market has an eclectic mix of waterfront, off-water, condominiums, townhomes, commercial, land and farm properties.

The big news a year ago, despite a national fear of COVID-19, was that the sales volume for all segments of the market topped $1 billion for the first time in the history. Through the first three quarters of 2021, sales already have topped $1 billion – with a potentially active fourth quarter remaining.

Total sales as of September of 2021 is $1.017 billion.

“That’s a 33 percent increase over the same three quarters of a year ago,” Whittle said.

Condos --$221 Million Villa/Townhomes -- $49 million Residential Waterfront -- $435 million Residential Off-Water -- $241 million Waterfront Lots -- $34 million Commercial -- $37 million Total -- $1.017 billion (Not rounded up)

Makeup of the local market in volume

Waterfront Residential -- 41 percent

Off-water Residential -- 23 percent Condominium -- 23 percent Lots/Land -- 5 percent Villas -- 5 percent Commercial -- 4 percent Farm -- 1 percent

Inventory

One of the challenges in the last year, real estate agents say, is the lack of inventory in virtually all segments of the market. Numbers through three quarters of 2021 reflect that challenge.

Residential Homes & Villas 2021 -- 457 Residential Homes & Villas 2020 -- 501

Condos 2020 -- 70 Condos 2021 -- 147 (50 of those are pre-sales on new construction) Farms 2020 -- 20 Farms 2021 -- 32

Lots 2020 -- 924 Lots 2021 -- 787 Commercial 2020 -- 226 Commercial 2021 -- 176

Total volume all property types

(Through three quarters)

2010 (low point) -- $252 million

2021 -- $1.051 billion

33 percent increase from 2020-21

317 percent increase since 2010