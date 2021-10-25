Include safety in your plans for Halloween

Lake Sun Leader

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to have a safe Halloween.

Halloween isn’t just for children. Many adults enjoy dressing up and visiting haunted houses or attending gatherings of friends. If you are driving to a costume party, make sure your costume doesn’t hamper your vision. If you attend a Halloween party that includes alcohol, designate a sober driver for the trip home. Alcohol, even in small amounts, slows reaction time and dulls the senses. Driving after you've had alcohol could have a sad and possibly deadly result.

All drivers should stay alert when driving on Halloween. Young children excited by Halloween could dart in front of a vehicle. Slow down and drive with extra caution. Motorists picking up and dropping off trick-or-treaters may result in an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, therefore affecting traffic patterns. Please be courteous and stay alert for trick-or-treaters of all ages. Distracted drivers are dangerous drivers─when you’re driving, keep your eyes on the road, not on your phone!

Parents, please remind children to approach only familiar houses that are well lighted. Talk with them about never entering a stranger’s house or vehicle. Consider trick-or-treating with your children for their safety and because it’s a fun way to spend an evening. Give some thought to safety when choosing a costume. Consider using make-up rather than wearing a mask, which can obstruct a child's vision making it difficult to see an oncoming car. A light-colored costume is easier for drivers to see at night and adding reflective tape to dark costumes makes them visible. Flame resistant costumes are the best ones.

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to watch for traffic while they are out and about this Halloween. Remember to look both ways when crossing the street. Use sidewalks wherever possible when you're walking around a neighborhood. Please trick-or-treat while it is light outside. If you do go out after dark, increase your visibility by using a flashlight. An adult should always accompany small children, and older children should stay in groups.

Have a safe, happy Halloween!

