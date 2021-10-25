First responders get free beverages October 25-29

Lake Sun Leader

Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate First Responders by offering them a free beverage of choice in the drive-thru from October 25-29. First responders include, but are not limited to, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics, EMTs, and other emergency service providers.

First responders can present their ID to receive a free any size beverage of their choice. This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Please see attached list of participating locations for more information.