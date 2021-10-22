LOTO Food Truck Festival held at Fairgrounds

Vicki Wood

It’s taken a while for the lake area to amass enough food trucks to grow into a gathering big enough for a festival or a food truck park. But Laurie City Parks and Recreation Director Donna Batliner has brought together the best of all of the newly emerging mobile eateries to open in the past couple of years.

The First Annual LOTO Food Truck Festival will take place on Sunday, October 24th from 12pm to 7pm at the Laurie Hillbilly Fairgrounds Food Shack Pavillon. Not only will edibles on wheels be featured, but the event will have live music by local singer/songwriter Phillip Twitchell who has released his second album, Elated. Twitchell has been appearing in the lake area at Coconuts, Lucky’s, Regalia Hotel, Backwater Jacks, and Dog Days for their weekend live entertainment. His smooth brand of soft, then powerful indie rock, blues, soul, funk is now playing on Bandcamp, YouTube, ReverbNation, and AllMusic. Twitchell will sing and play from 12pm to 4pm. Live Music will continue with Starla & Scotty from 4-7pm. Award Winning Starla McQueen has been a star of the lake area for many years. Dubbed “The Queen of Swing,” her duo with Scotty Henderson brings a mix of country, classic rock, jazz, swing, and blues. Both are heavily awarded and well known artists in their own right, but together are pure magic, with Starla plunking her big bass and Scotty on guitar.

Festival organizer Ashley Hays hopes that this event is not only annually, but could be seasonal. It’s a perfect time to highlight local producers due to supply line shortages nationwide going into the holiday shopping season, and bring together the best of what the lake has to offer in businesses too small to have their own shops, but regularly offer their food and wares at area farm markets, festivals, and bazaars.

The event is free to the public for entertainment and music. Confirmed vendors for the festival promise lots of great food and shopping, as well as fun for the entire family.

Baristago Coffee Co

Shady’s Shack

Shooby Snacks

Fry Daddyzzz

Lemon on the Rocks

Scoops

Wicked Tacos & Moore

Redd's Bar-B-Q

Sister Sluggers

Lulu's Chiefs Steaks

Amy's Smoke Shack, LLC

Kim's Custom Creations

TEasE 4 You

KL Facepainting

Troy's Flavored Pecans

Scentsy by Mary Woody

Kay Bee Creations

Ruthless Fighting

Cricket Wireless

Made by Mariah

The Licorice Guy

Backyard Grill

Mini Madness Clay Creations

Lilla Rose by TinkerKillam

Jammin with Sam

Perfectly Posh with Sarah

Photo Creations by Sarah

Color Street

Pure Romance Lotions

Soap sisters

Merry Mary