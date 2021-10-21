Progress at Osage Beach Commons

Dan Field

Extensive dirt work in the last several months was a welcome sight for lake area residents and the City of Osage Beach as proof positive that Osage Beach Commons on would soon become a reality.

The Staenberg Group, a St. Louis- based development company, announced that long-rumored Hobby Lobby would be the first store to anchor the development located near Osage Beach Parkway and Passover Road. It’s scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.

To add to the excitement, two representatives of Staenberg were featured speakers at the 14th annual RE/MAX Real Estate Symposium for the Lake of the Ozarks at Osage National.

“The location is ideal,” D.J. LaPoint, leasing rep for Staenberg told a full house of Realtors and other interested people at Osage National. “It’s in the heart of the retail Mecca of the Lake of the Ozarks.”

A traffic study shows that the section of Osage Beach Parkway from Passover is the most traveled road in the entire lake area with an estimated 20,000 vehicles a day. An estimated 27,000 pass by the OB Commons site on Highway 54 every day.

“It’s one of the best locations we could get,” he commented.

Hobby Lobby will be located on the southeast corner of the development, visible from both Highway 54 and Osage Beach Parkway. A multi-level stone walk on the Highway 54 side is already visible.

“There are tons of customers in and out that can see us. Then you have Dierbergs and shopping mall. This is the place for a shopping center,” LaPoint said. “If people don’t know you’re there, they won’t come to your shopping center.”

Osage Beach Commons will have three access points – One from Osage Beach Parkway, one from the Premium Outlet Mall and the third from Lk. Rd. 54-29 near Casey’s.

The OB Commons fulfills three important checkpoints for the Staenberg group: Location, quality real estate and accessibility.

Two of the challenges with the site are the topography and makeup of the soil.

“As you can see, it’s a very difficult site,” Tim Lowe, vice president of leasing and development said. He noted that the rockiness of the area and the slope were difficult obstacles.

“Without the support of the mayor and city officials, this never would have happened,” Lowe said. “The city has been a great partner in this project.”

Tenants

Hobby Lobby is the driving force for the development, LaPoint said.

There are two out-lots, two anchors and several inline tenant locations available.

While he stopped short of naming specific tenants, he said he is looking for businesses not currently located in the local market. Those include soft goods, sporting goods, home improvement and national fast food restaurants. ‘The location is ideal for us and is ideal for tenants. It has great visibility from Highway 54,” he said.

He anticipates asphalt being laid in April.

About Staenberg

The Staenberg Group was launched in 2012 with the philosophy that as real estate investors and developers, we would do more than simply develop property. Our goal is to create lasting equity for the community, tenants and owners we serve. We do this by building superior shopping centers in geographically attractive locations.