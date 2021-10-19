One charged with delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine

Lake Sun Leader

On Oct. 15 deputies with the Miller County Sheriff's Department and members of the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force responded to an address on Village Marina Road to attempt to locate Anthony Gimello Jr. who had felony warrants for his arrest.

Deputies executed a search warrant on a building that Gimello was believed to be hiding inside. They located Gimello inside the building and took him into custody. They also located methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and items used in the sale and distribution of narcotics. Gimello was transported to the Miller County Jail on his outstanding warrants, and has subsequently been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond on the new charges was set at $50,000 and he remains in custody at the Miller County Jail. Charges are mere accusations and all subjects named remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.