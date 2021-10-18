Dogwood Animal Shelter reaching out for your help

Dan Field

As you walk into Dogwood Animal Shelter on Runabout Road in Osage Beach you’re immediately greeted by Monk and Nero, brothers who were found as strays as young puppies. They're still puppies at around six months old. They’re docile, love attention and would make perfect greeters in anybody’s home.

But they share a concern about Dogwood Animal Shelter because they know times are tough for the no-kill shelter that houses dozens of dogs and cats for adoption. Interim Director Ellen Keen says Dogwood is far from destitute, but COVID and a topsy-turvy economy have put a pinch on not only monetary donations but also supplies.

“This year has been tough,” Keen said. “If it wasn’t for grants from The Home Depot and Community Foundation of the Lake we wouldn’t be able to move forward with some of our projects. We’re hoping the community steps forward with more donations and grants we can use for our wish list.”

Keen said Dogwood’s existence depends on support from the community and the longer the pandemic goes on the more difficult it is to meet the needs of the animals.

“Donations are down, our thrift store is down and spaying and neutering is down,” Keen lamented.

But in the wake of the challenges, Dogwood and The Home Depot are teaming up to make life for dozens of dogs at the shelter a little better.

Grant support

Through a grant from The Home Depot, and volunteer help from the local store, a new Dog Agility Park is being built so the dogs can get lots of exercise and training. A grant from the Community Foundation of the Lake is also being used to help purchase agility park materials and repair and replace the outside kennels. The existing Meet and Greet area, a fenced area built with the guidance of a local Eagle Scout several years ago, will be moved to make room for the Agility Park.

Estimated size is 50x70 feet. Included will be a variety of agility equipment.

Matt Lammers, assistant Osage Beach Home Depot manager, is overseeing the Agility Park project – a project undertaken with Home Depot and Dogwood volunteers who offer their time on days or evenings off. Dogwood, with the assistance of Lammers, applied for the Home Depot Foundation grant which will cover the cost of materials through gift cards issued by the corporate office.

Lammers, and store manager Quentin Schmutzler, said The Home Depot has a philanthropic approach to the communities it serves, especially supporting veterans and local police and fire departments.

“If we can help Dogwood Animal Shelter it means a lot to the community, and ultimately it comes back with a better community,” he noted.

Schmutzler said the store’s philosophy is that if people and businesses take care of each other then it makes for a better community. Building relationships within the community results in a stronger community, he said.

Dogwood Wish List

Here’s the list of materials that Dogwood needs, in addition to monetary support:

•Copy paper

•Bleach

•Laundry powder

•Paper towels

•Windex

•Kitty litter

•Canned cat food

•Canned dog food

About Dogwood

•Located at 1075 Runabout Drive, Osage Beach

•573-348-4411

•Supported by donations, fundraisers and income from Dogwood Thrift Store revenue

•Thrift Store location – 251 S. Business 54, Camdenton; 573-346-7932

•Established in 1976

•Receives no tax funding as a non-profit

•No-kill shelter and low-cost spay and neuter clinic

•Provides care and shelter for 250-300 dogs and cats and averages 700-plus adoptions a year

•Offers indoor low-cost dog obedience classes in six-week sessions several times a year