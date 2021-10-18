Indoor sports training at the Lake

Gunnar Krull

LOZ Sports Training, a new indoor sports training facility, is now open for business in Osage Beach.

The brand new facility, located on Runabout Dr. in Osage Beach, currently has three batting cages and offers a plethora of training services for baseball and softball players looking to improve their game. Brock Heerdt and Sara Jones are the two trainers on staff, boasting a combined 40-plus years of experience in baseball and softball both as players and coaches up to the professional levels of their respective sports.

The owner, Jeff Vernetti, is excited about the prospect of being able to offer year-round training for Lake area athletes. He noted that it has been years since baseball and softball athletes have had access to such a facility at the Lake, something that has forced players and their parents to make the drive to Jefferson City, Columbia, or Springfield just to be able to train during the offseason.

“Currently people will drive an hour and a half just to train for 30 minutes,” Vernetti said. The lack of access to a closer training facility makes it difficult for players and their parents to work any training into their schedule, or they decide they simply cannot make the trip and forgo yearlong training all together. This lack of access is what motivated the creation of LOZ Sports Training with Vernetti noting that the facility is “truly for the local kids,” and that they have to get more opportunities to the promising young athletes in the area.

“We want to prove the concept,” he said, reaffirming his belief that an indoor training facility is in high demand at the Lake and will do much to help improve the playing careers of the local athletes.

Vernetti, who is also the general manager of the Ballparks National complex in Macks Creek, believes that “the market needs it,” and that they see the demand for this sort of facility at the Lake. He pointed out that kids playing softball and baseball have evolved to playing for more competitive club teams rather than just recreational leagues, and that with the increase in competition there comes an increase in demand for better, more accessible training facilities for the athletes to workout at.

“Currently, kids rely on mom and dad for training,” said Vernetti.

LOZ Sports Training will provide athletes with the ability to not only have a place to train in winter or during inclement weather, but also the opportunity to get a different perspective from their training staff.

Although they have only been open since Oct. 5, Vernetti and trainer Heerdt said they have already received a lot of interest, with Heerdt in particular saying that on their opening day he was full of appointments. Both Vernetti and Heerdt said they have experienced this wave of enthusiasm primarily through word of mouth spread and social media. Vernetti cited this as a promising sign of the sort of demand they hope to continue to enjoy as their operations get under way and they continue to expand the services they can offer.

Though LOZ Sports Training is currently a rather small facility that offers mostly baseball and softball training, Vernetti sees the opportunity for them to expand not only the size of the facility but the scope of their training services.

“We want to do this for all sports,” said Vernetti. Longterm, he would like to see them extend their training to not only baseball and softball but also work with football, basketball, volleyball, and any other athletes who need a place to train year round.

As for right now, they believe that their training is what really sets them apart. Heerdt detailed the sort of cutting edge technology they currently have at their facility to enhance the training of baseball and softball players, including devices to track swing paths, record advanced pitching metrics like spin rate, and virtual reality technology that gives a batter the ability see any kind of pitch from any pitcher right from the batter’s box. Heerdt was also sure to point out that although they provide a number of advanced training methods, he still likes to “mix it up” with simpler, more traditional practices. Vernetti stressed that they are open to anyone and everyone who wants to train, saying, “it’s not just for the elite players… we can get as serious as the kid wants to”.

LOZ Sports Training is located at 1097 Runabout Dr. in Osage Beach. They can be reached by phone at 573-693-9982, by email at info@lozsports.com, or at their website lozsports.com.