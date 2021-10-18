Lake Sun Leader

Beverly Ann Minyen, 85, of Laurie, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at her son’s home. She was born on June 15, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Henry Olaff and Mildred Eleanor (Hansen) Olsen.

She grew up and attended school in Chicago, and in 1953, she was married to Richard Harry Heller, Sr. This union was blessed with the gift of seven children: Richard Jr., Henry, John, Roberta, Robert, Michael, and Linda. They made their home in Chicago; and in 1969, they moved to Minocqua, Wisconsin, where she and her husband owned and operated Heller Woodland Resort. She also worked at Simpson Electric and Lac Du Flambeau Indian Reservation, where she was given the nickname "Blue-Eyed Indian".

They then moved to Laurie, Missouri, in 1978, where she worked as a certified nurses' aide for the Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles and Laurie Care Center in Laurie. She moved to Chickasha, Oklahoma, and married Oliver Minyen and worked as a CNA. After Oliver passed away, she moved back to Laurie and worked as a CNA and later for Pack Rat's Thrift Store in Versailles and in 2015, she retired. She loved watching her grand babies, going fishing, crocheting, playing cards and Yatzee with her neighbors, and listening to music, especially Ann Margaret. She also liked watching sci-fi movies and Dark Shadows, collecting Native American items, and helping others.

She is survived by her two daughters, Roberta Rice and her husband Michael of Sunrise Beach, Linda Deason and Darren White of Laurie; three sons, Richard Heller, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Laurie, John Heller and his wife Jackie of Marquette, Michigan, and Robert Heller of Matterson, Illinois; seventeen grandchildren, Tangelina, Arissa, Ricky, Charlie, Sydney, Megan, Jessica, Mikey, Amanda, Jake, Latasha, DJ, Destiney, Wendy, Kenny, and Shawn; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mildred Olsen, her husband, Oliver Minyen, two sons, Henry "Hank" Heller and Michael Heller, Sr., a sister, Dawn Olsen, two brothers, Henry Olsen and Larry Olsen, and a granddaughter, Sharon.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at The Door Church in Laurie with Pastor Shawn Scheffler officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfuneralhomecolecampmo.com.