Woodcarvers Show, Sale and Competition held this weekend

Lake Sun Leader

It’s that time of the year again … time for the 5th annual Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers show, sale and competition. The event will be held on October 16.

Over 40 woodcarvers from the four state area will be displaying, selling and competing with their wood artistry. It’s a great time to come by and select that one of a kind gift for the hard to shop for on your list. Woodcarvers will be demonstrating the art of woodcarving throughout the day and are always eager to answer any questions you have about this unique art form. There will be door prizes all day as well as a fine woodcarving to come in and register for. Tool and wood vendors will be catering to all your woodcarving needs. Food will be available for purchase at venue and admission is free.

Show time is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Location is the Community Christian church at 1064 North Highway 5 in Camdenton.

For more information, contact Doug Bibles 573-286-1049 or email dbibles@charter.net.