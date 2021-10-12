Sunrise Beach man charged with statutory rape

Lake Sun Leader

Sunrise Beach resident, 22 year old, Trevan Mathew Isaacs, has been charged with the unclassified felony of Statutory Rape in the 1st Degree.

According to court records filed today, on or about March 2, 2021, Isaacs solicited images from a juvenile female via the social media application, SnapChat. The juvenile was under the age of fourteen at the time. Isaacs met the juvenile and had sexual intercourse with the minor child.

An investigator with the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and a detective with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Isaacs on October 11, 2021. The interview was conducted after law enforcement confirmed several details of the juvenile child’s report. Isaacs confessed that he did meet the juvenile child, that he did have sexual intercourse with her, and that he knew the child was underage.

Camden County Prosecuting Attorney J. Caleb Cunningham requested a no bond warrant for Isaacs. Isaacs is being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on a no bond warrant. Isaacs is currently on a $100,000 bond from Morgan County for separate charges of statutory rape in the 2nd degree.

The range of punishment as charged in this matter is life imprisonment or a term of years not less than five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. A conviction under this charge also carries mandatory lifetime supervision as a sex offender.

Under Missouri law and the Constitution of the United States, Isaacs is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.