Job Center opens satellite office

Lake Sun Leader

Multiple local Chambers of Commerce held a joint ribbon cutting recently for the Lake Area Satellite Missouri Job Center, celebrating its new location at the State Fair Community College Lake Campus.

The Job Center also held an Open House where attendees had the opportunity to tour the new office, meet Missouri Job Center support staff, and learn about the various services offered by the Missouri Job Center to support our workforce and business community. The Lake Area Satellite Job Center office is located at 3797 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach (within the State Fair Community College Lake Campus) and operates Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Along with the event, members of the Tri-County Certified Work Ready Community Committee were in attendance and shared updates on the progress of each Camden, Miller, and Morgan county and their current status of becoming a Certified Work Ready Community. Two testimonials were shared during the event, both identifying the value of a community becoming “Certified Work Ready” from different perspectives. First attendees heard from Morgan County R-1 Superintendent Matt Unger. Unger shared the value of administering the WorkKeys test from a student’s perspective. He continued sharing how it provides non-college bound graduates an additional credential, a National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC), to graduate with alongside their diploma. Certified Graduates can then utilize their NCRC when applying for employment. The certificate will identify and validate to the employer what skill set that applicant is at. The other testimonial was provided by Lori Blalock, Director of Apprenticeships, State Fair Community College. Lori highlighted the value of Certified Work Ready Communities and how it positively impacts the business community. Employers who utilize the NCRC credential are able to vet applicants and ultimately save time and money during the hiring, training, and retaining of employees.

K.C. Cloke, Co-Chair of the Tri-County Certified Work Ready Community Committee, provided closing remarks highlighting future efforts and invited attendees to get engaged. “Educating our community, both the workforce and to our employers, has been our biggest hurdle in our efforts thus far. I invite anyone that is passionate about our future workforce to get involved. We need advocacy to complete our County goals.”

To learn more about the Lake Area Satellite Mo Job Center office visit swdregion.com. To learn about the Tri-County Certified Work Ready Community efforts, contact K.C. Cloke with the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 573-346-2227.