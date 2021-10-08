Lake Regional Names McRoberts Interim CEO

Lake Sun Leader

The Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors has announced Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, will serve as the health system’s interim chief executive officer, beginning Jan. 3, 2022. McRoberts will assume leadership of the organization while a nationwide search is conducted to replace Dane W. Henry, FACHE, who has been CEO since September 2017.

“The board has great confidence in Kevin and our executive leadership team,” said James D. Judas Jr., board chair. “Great things are happening at Lake Regional, and we want to maintain this team’s momentum. This transition strategy allows Kevin and Dane to begin working now to ensure continuity into the new year and a sustained focus on key initiatives.

“The board is grateful to Kevin for stepping into this interim role while we conduct the CEO search,” Judas said. “He has demonstrated leadership in operations and will continue to have an important role in shaping market growth, including construction of our new Lebanon campus, throughout our CEO search and after the new leader is announced.”

McRoberts, who joined Lake Regional in 2000, currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing Ancillary Services, Facilities, Human Resources, Operations and Rehab Therapies. He will return to this role when a new CEO is named.

Last month, Lake Regional’s board of directors announced Cejka Search, a health care executive recruitment firm, has been engaged to conduct the nationwide search for the health system’s next chief executive officer. The process is expected to take at least six months.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialty care, including cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.