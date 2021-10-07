Cause of house fire under investigation

Lake Sun Leader

The cause of a house fire is under investigation after firefighters from the Mid County Fire Protection District were called out at 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 to a home located on Gold Finch Circle.

The fire is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal Office and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety. No one was home at the time of the fire but three family pets perished in the fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a two-story home with the top floor and roof fully involved with fire. Firefighters started attacking the fire from the outside and making entry into the home to extinguish it. The fire was marked under control approximately 45 minutes after the firefighters arrived on scene. This fire was in an area with no fire hydrants, so tankers were utilized to shuttle water to the fire scene.

MCFPD responded to the fire scene with one engine and five tankers. MCFPD was assisted at the scene with units from Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, Camden County Ambulance District, Missouri Division of Fire Safety, and Laclede Electric. Additionally, the Lebanon Fire Department responded to MCFPD Station 1 in Camdenton to cover for any additional emergency calls.

All firefighters cleared the fire scene at approximately 9:25 a.m.