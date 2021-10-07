Lake area will receive additional funding from gas tax hike

Dan Field

In case you missed it at the pump last Friday, Oct. 1, the state gas tax increased by 2.5 cents per gallon.

Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate of 17 cents per gallon increased to 19.5 cents per gallon.

Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate will increase by 2.5 cents per gallon annually until it reaches 29.5 cents in July 2025. Under SB 262, motorists can request a refund of the motor fuel tax increase paid each year: 2.5 cents in 2022, 5 cents in 2023, 7.5 cents in 2024, 10 cents in 2025, and then 12.5 cents in 2026 and each year after.

At the end of the 2021 legislative session, Missouri lawmakers for the first time in over two decades, voted to increase the gas tax.

Cities get help

As part of the new law, approved by the Missouri Legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson, cities and counties will receive 12.5 cents (or 15 percent) of the motor fuel tax.

Funds are distributed to cities based on the ratio of city population to the total population of all cities in the state of Missouri. The amount they will receive will be based on how much revenue is generated, an amount which is uncertain at this point.

Here is an estimated additional annual city funding based on 2020 data:

Camdenton -- $72,191

Lake Ozark -- $30,795

Osage Beach -- $84,482

Eldon -- $88,676

Gravois Mills -- $2,796

Sunrise Beach -- $8,369

For counties:

Camden County -- $1,813,421

Morgan -- $837,496

Miller -- $574,331

How to get a refund

Although motorists may not apply for a refund claim until July 1, 2022, they will need to begin saving records of each purchase occurring on or after Oct. 1 that they intend to include in your refund claim next year.

A refund claim form will be available on the Department of Revenue’s website prior to July 1, 2022. A claim must be filed by the customer who purchased the fuel, and records of each purchase must be maintained by the customer and available for inspection by the Department for three years.

The following information will be required when submitting a refund claim:

1. Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the motor fuel was delivered

2. Date of sale

3. Name and address of purchaser

4. Name and address of seller

5. Number of gallons purchased

6. Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item.

The Department will be developing an online system so that customers can electronically file a claim and receive an approved refund.