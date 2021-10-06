Building permit for ALDI; no construction date as yet

Dan Field

Yes, ALDI fans, construction of the popular grocery store chain in Lake Ozark has moved a step closer.

According to City of Lake Ozark officials, ALDI was formally issued a building permit after it paid its fees Tuesday, Sept. 28. ALDI applied for the permit in June when it paid part of the fee, but it became official when the company paid the second half of its permit fees. The store would be located in Eagles’ Landing just down the hill on Bus. 54 from the new Casey’s.

A contractor has not been named yet so city officials are unsure when construction might begin.

The store and adjacent parking would cover about 19,200 square feet with the actual store about 12,700 square feet with about 109 parking spaces. The ALDI store would have two entrances to provide easy access from Bus. 54 or Krestel Lane.

The site plan for this location was originally approved by the P&Z on Sept. 5, 2018. Revisions to the original plan were resubmitted to meet city requirements, and the P&Z signed off to allow the project to proceed. A spokesman for ALDI said they hope to begin construction documents and

“move full speed” on the design and permitting processes.

One of the obstacles in moving ALDI construction forward is having adequate water supply. According to Assistant City Administrator and Community Development Director Harrison Fry, the last update to the agreement with RIS Inc., owner/developer of Eagles’ Landing, indicated that construction could be granted for anything on Lot 1 (ALDI) or Lot 2, the vacant lot next to Casey’s owned by Casey’s. The city is aware that RIS Inc. has engaged an engineer to design the well, and the DNR has been performing a site survey for the well installation. City officials say they feel confident that the water project is moving forward.

According to an ordinance approved by the board of aldermen in 2020, “Developer acknowledges and agrees that the city shall have no obligation to issue building permits for any new retail construction in the redevelopment area, other than the development and construction on Outlets #1 and #2, if the developer has not commenced construction of the Tower System.”

ALDI also has stores in Lebanon, Jefferson City and Columbia among the 110 stores in Missouri.

About ALDI

For more than 40 years, ALDI US has stuck to the same guiding principle: Great quality shouldn’t come at a high price; rather, great quality should come with everyday low prices.

Founded by the Albrecht family, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany, making ALDI the first discounter in the world. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, ALDI now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, employs over 25,000 people and has been steadily growing since opening its first US store in Iowa in 1976.

The no-frills grocery shopping experience focuses on customers first – delivering high quality food, responsive customer service, everyday low prices and a quick-and-easy shopping experience with only four to five aisles and all the essentials.

ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America.

For more information about ALDI, visit www.aldi.us.