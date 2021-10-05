Prewitt's Point TIF to end

Lake Sun Leader

The Prewitt’s Point TIF, which led to the massive retail complex at Highway 42 and Osage Beach Parkway, is coming to an end.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will consider first reading of an ordinance at 6 p.m. Thursday adopting the successful completion of the TIF project and full payment of bonds some 18 months early. The original payoff date was May 1, 2023, but the city was able to make final payment in late September.

The ordinance, with second and final reading scheduled Oct. 21, will terminate and dissolve the TIF agreement which was originally approved on July 20, 2000, and amended to secure lower bond interest rates on Aug. 3, 2006. If approved by the board later this month, the ordinance terminates the designation of the development area.

