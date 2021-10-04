Dierbergs kicks off first Hiring Day interview event

Lake Sun Leader

Dierbergs is hosting its first ever Dierbergs Hiring Day. On Thursday, October 14 from 2 p.m to 7 p.m., candidates will have the opportunity to walk into any Dierbergs store or the Central Kitchen facility to interview for a position on the Dierbergs team.

All Dierbergs locations-- including 24 metro stores, the Osage Beach store, and Central Kitchen & Bakery production facilities-- are excited to welcome candidates in to learn more about the full- & part-time opportunities with the company. Candidates will have the chance to interview, meet store managers, and receive on-the-spot offers to join the Dierbergs Team!

Associates can count on flexible schedules, excellent benefits, pay for experience, and now— for a limited time only — up to a $500 hiring bonus on select positions.

“We are excited to give candidates the opportunity to interview at the location that is most convenient to them,” says Erica Campbell, Talent Director for Dierbergs. “In addition to interviewing, candidates will be able to get a behind the scenes look at the location they are most interested in working.”

No reservation, application or resumes are required to attend Hiring Day. For more information and a list of locations, candidates can visit Dierbergs.com/Hiring-Day.

As a local grocery chain, that has been family-owned for four generations, Dierbergs promotes an inclusive, family-like environment. Dierbergs has two production facilities and 25 stores, plus a new location opening in Lake Saint Louis this November.