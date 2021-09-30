Sidewalk extension to be completed in Osage Beach

Lake Sun Leader

The City of Osage Beach got some good news recently when it learned the Osage Beach Special Road District would completely fund a sidewalk extension in the area of Prewitt’s Point.

Ron Schmidt, former Osage Beach alderman and member of the OBSRD, told the board that the Road District has agreed to cover the cost of extending the sidewalk from Highway D (aka D Road) to Goldie Pearl Drive northeast of HyVee. The construction estimate is $140,127 plus about $20,000 in engineering fees – all to be paid by the road district. “We see this project to be in the best interests of the safety of citizens,” Schmidt told the board. Now that the city is about to complete sidewalk work in the area of Dierbergs Market, the Prewitt’s Point project would be next. “The Road District is a great financial partner and a big advocate of our sidewalk program,” City Administrator Jeana Woods noted. The design phase by Cochran Engineering will be next, with construction expected sometime next year. Bond prepayment City officials learned that they cannot pre-pay water project bonds even though the city has the funds. In August, the Board of Aldermen approved a budget amendment for the purpose of an early water bond payoff. However, the city did not get consent from MoDNR to pay off the selected bond ahead of schedule. The city had been approved for early payoff of previous bonds, but was denied this time. The city was told by the DNR that early payoff was not permitted because a large number of previous pre-payments by other municipalities had caused financial stress on DNR’s program. As a result of the denial, the board rescinded an ordinance approved in August to adjust the budget to pay off the bonds. The funds were returned the CIT budget. Other business •There were no comments during a public hearing for or against extension of a lease with the DNR for Lee C. Fine Airport. The 20-year extension, needed for future grant applications, extends the city’s lease of the airport until February 2045.