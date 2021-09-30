Lake Regional Sleep Lab awarded Gold Seal Ambulatory Care Accreditation

Lake Sun Leader

Lake Regional Sleep Lab has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Care Accreditation. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“Lake Regional is committed to providing exceptional care and part of that is through designations of excellence from third-party organizations,” said Todd Bailey, Neurosciences Service Line Director at Lake Regional. “We are proud to have earned this accreditation, which is one of the industry’s most recognized quality distinctions.”

Lake Regional Sleep Lab underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in July 2021. A team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated Lake Regional Sleep Lab’s compliance with rigorous Ambulatory Care standards. These standards span several areas, including environment of care, human resources, information management, leadership, provision of care, record of care, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, R.N., M.S., chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Lake Regional Sleep Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

The Sleep Lab started the Joint Commission accreditation process last year.

“The Sleep Lab had been accredited through the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, but to be consistent with the rest of the health system, we made the decision to move to The Joint Commission accreditation,” Bailey said. “I’m grateful for the many people and departments within the health system that helped make this accreditation a reality.”

Lake Regional’s Sara Gundy, RPSGT, lead polysomnographer, and Neurologist Justin Malone, M.D., took the lead on writing the clinical portions of the procedures, and a multi-disciplinary team from several departments, including Quality, completed the review and construction of the new policies. The clinic staff maintained their high standards of performance, and Lake Regional Facilities Operations ensured all safety and environment of care requirements were exceeded.

For more information on the accreditation and certification process, visit The Joint Commission website at jointcommission.org.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialty care, including cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.