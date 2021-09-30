Parolee arrested for narcotic distribution

Lake Sun Leader

On Sept. 29, 2021 deputies with the Miller County Sheriff's Department and members of the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force responded to an address off Hidden Bluff Road in Brumley for a narcotics investigation. Upon searching the residence, deputies located approximately 16.4 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm. Jeremy Whittle, 37 of Brumley was arrested and transported to the Miller County Jail.

He has been formerly charged with distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a no bond parole warrant, and has an additional $50,000 bond.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Assisting the Sheriff's Office was the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole.