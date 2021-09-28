Camden County Sheriff’s Office was honored by the Department of Defense

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an agency of the Department of Defense, announced today that Capt. Brian Vinson, Detention Facility Supervisor, was honored with an ESGR Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of their employees, and family members of those, that serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

On September 21, 2021, the Patriot Award was presented during a special ceremony at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Willis, Missouri ESGR Area 3 Chair, officiated the event. He explained the importance of the award and thanked the employer for providing jobs and support to our Guard and Reserve members and their families. Several co-workers and supervisors, including Chief Deputy Colonel Brashear, were also present for the presentation of this prestigious award and congratulated Vinson.

Capt. Vinson was nominated by MA1 Michael Scaringello (with MSRON10 in the Navy Reserve, St. Charles). In his write-up for the award, Scaringello wrote, "While deployed to a combat theater, Capt. Vinson communicated with myself and family to ensure things were taken care of at home. His emails helped keep me grounded and feel assured that my family was taken care of. Thank you!"

During the ceremony at the Sheriff's Office Headquarters, Capt. Vinson was surprised by the award. Upon receiving it he said, "I appreciate it! This has definitely been a team effort. Mike is a good employee, and has been for a long time. We're very glad to have him back!"

While there, ESGR Area Chair Richard Willis had the honor of receiving a Sheriff's Office coin from Chief Deputy Col. Brashear.

The Sheriff's Office intends to sign an ESGR Statement of Support at an upcoming separate ceremony.

According to Tom Krahenbuhl, ESGR Missouri Chair, "The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation's call to serve. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's National Guard and Reserve units."

As the 1.3 million members of the National Guard and Reserve continue to perform an increasing number of unique missions with America's borders and beyond, ESGR will continue to be the resource for the employers of citizen warriors. ESGR advocates relevant initiatives, recognizes outstanding support, increases awareness of applicable laws, and resolves conflict between employers and service members. More information about ESGR Employer Outreach Programs and volunteer opportunities is available at www.esgr.mil, or by calling the Missouri Volunteer Support Technician at 573-638-9625.