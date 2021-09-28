Lake Regional Health System publishes annual report to the community

Lake Sun Leader

Lake Regional Health System recently published “Currents: A Report to the Community.” The annual report covers fiscal year 2021, which began May 2020 and ended April 2021.

“Fiscal year 2021 brought new and extreme challenges,” said Lake Regional CEO Dane W. Henry. “Our core values – Commit to Each Other, Encourage Excellence and Care More than Expected – readied us to meet those challenges. We are proud of the results captured in this report because we know that behind these numbers are countless improved lives.”

Lake Regional Health System is one of the area’s largest employers with more than 1,500 full- and part-time staff and providers, or the equivalent of 1,161 full-time employees. During FY 2021, Lake Regional salaries and wages totaled more than $93.4 million, not including benefits. The report also shows Lake Regional contributed $28.5 million to the community, including uncompensated care (at cost), free medical services, and taxes for payroll, unemployment and real estate.

Lake Regional’s fiscal year 2021 highlights include welcoming six new providers; purchasing land for the new Lake Regional Lebanon campus; completing a remodel of the Intensive Care Unit, Multiservices and Progressive Care Unit; adding pediatrics outreach in Lebanon; expanding occupational medicine to Eldon; and opening Lake Regional Express Care – Camdenton.

“Even in a pandemic, heart attacks don’t stop,” Henry said. “And knees, hips and shoulders continue to wear out. I am proud to share that Lake Regional has continued to provide and even advance ‘routine’ care while also responding to the pandemic.”

Lake Regional clinics also moved to the Cerner HealtheIntent health management platform, and Lake Regional partnered with Unidine for a new fresh food dining experience.

The report includes a special thank you to Lake Regional Hospital Auxiliary. Although Auxiliary members could not be on site because of the pandemic, they continued to support Lake Regional patients and team members. During fiscal year 2021, the Auxiliary’s Ethel Rayburn Nursing Scholarship program awarded $17,500 in scholarships to deserving employees pursuing nursing careers. In addition, the Auxiliary hosted the No-Show Ball on Oct. 3, 2020, raising $55,890 for “Commitment to Caring,” an initiative focused on rallying community support for advancing heart and cancer care.

The annual report is available online at lakeregional.com/reports. Copies of the report will be mailed to area residents with the health system’s fall issue of Thrive magazine. Additional copies are available at Lake Regional clinics in Camdenton, Eldon, Iberia, Lake Ozark, Laurie, Lebanon and Osage Beach.

