Property tax increase up for vote in November election

Two ballot questions for the Osage Beach Fire Protection district will be going before voters in the November election.

The first one is asking voters to approve allowing the district to issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $13 million for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping a new fire station; including acquiring land for the new fire station; renovating and repairing existing stations; acquiring fire trucks; and other needs.

The second ballot question is asking voters to approve a 0.30 cent levy on property tax to provide funds for the partial or complete support of an emergency medical technician paramedic first responder program.

Voters will go to the polls Nov. 2. Registered voters in Camden County within the Osage Beach Fire Protection District will be allowed to vote on the issues.

For more information, the OBFPD has a Q&A on their website. Click here