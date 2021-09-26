Two arrested for trafficking drugs

Lake Sun Leader

During the morning hours of Sept. 24 deputies with the Miller County Sheriff's Department and members of the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force responded to an address off Byrd Circle outside Lake Ozark for a narcotics investigation.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and searched the residence. During the search, deputies located approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine and other items used for the sale and distribution of narcotics.

David Ryherd was arrested and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $25,000. Heather Allen was arrested and has been charged with trafficking drugs second degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, with a bond of $75,000 bond. Both Ryherd and Allen remain in custody in lieu of their bonds.

All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.