Route 242 development possible

Dan Field

A piece of property along Rt. 242 in Lake Ozark is now available for development after the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen recently approved an application to subdivide the land.

The board adopted a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission to subdivide 66.3 acres along Rt. 242 into three parcels of land currently owned by LPS One, LLC. Longtime resident, landowner and developer George Stanton is owner of the property.

The lots are on the north side of Rt. 242 near the area of the old asphalt plant.

There are no public utility access points within the area proposed for subdivision.

Because the board approved the preliminary plat, the land is now suitable for future commercial or residential development since the lots meet requirements of a Planned Unit Development (PUD).

A closing on the property was scheduled for Sept. 17. According to a Realtor involved in the closing, buyers for Lot 2 have begun the process of researching utility extension and installation needs.

The land is within the Horseshoe Bend Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project area which was originally approved by the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen in 2006 and re-enacted in 2016.

The opening of Rt. 242 took place 10 years ago.