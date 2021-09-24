Lake Sun Leader

Effective Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, Lake Regional Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Collins, MSN, FNP-BC, will be a full-time provider at Lake Regional Clinic – Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

As a nurse practitioner, Collins has advanced education and clinical training and can provide preventive and acute health care services for patients from newborns to seniors. She has been with Lake Regional since 2017.

Collins, a Lake Ozark resident, understands that listening is essential to providing good care.

“It is important to listen and connect with patients to develop a partnership,” Collins said. “It is this collaboration that produces an achievable, realistic health care plan.”

Collins earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, from Saint Louis University.

To schedule an appointment with Kimberly Collins, MSN, FNP-BC, call Lake Regional Clinic – Lake Ozark at 573-365-2318 or request an appointment online at lakeregional.com/appointment. View her bio online at lakeregional.com/physicians.

Along with Collins, Lake Regional’s primary care team in Lake Ozark includes two internists: Grant M. Barnum, D.O., FACOI, and Dale Lockhert, M.D., and three family medicine providers: Christine Livek, M.D.; Kayla Blaes, MSN, FNP-C; and Alicia Goodhart, MSN, APRN, FNP-C.