Miller County Ambulance District approves purchase of new vehicle

Tammy Witherspoon

The Miller County Ambulance District recently amended a motion made during last month’s meeting to buy a quick response vehicle.

QRVs can respond when no ambulance is available.

Last month, the board approved the purchase, not to exceed $27,000. However, operations manager Rexx Morrison said he had been given incorrect information.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol did not have the vehicles Morrison was told they have. Instead, the patrol had a 2017 F250. The vehicle has 76,000 miles on it.

The board amended the motion to change it from purchasing an Explorer to purchasing an F25O for a purchase price not to exceed $34,000.

The vehicle will be kept at the Tuscumbia base.

The patrol also has a 2019 Explorer both Morrison and Administrator Ron Schlicht suggested purchasing for administrative use.

Board president Kevin Holtmeyer and board secretary treasurer Jay Harms expressed concern about the amount of money the district had recently spent.

Holtmeyer said the district should look at taking care of the employees instead of purchasing another vehicle.

Harms agreed with Holtmeyer, also saying they should wait until January and see where the district is financially.

Schlicht and Morrison said they too would rather see the employees compensated more before the purchase of an administrative vehicle.

Later, in closed session the board voted to increase employee pay by $1 an hour.

Radios

Last month the board approved having Morrison purchase the radios for the new ambulances (from Osage Ambulance) from the state.

Purchasing the radios from the state reduced the cost of the ambulances from $295,000 to $274,000.

Selling an ambulance

Morrison said one of the older, high mileage ambulances needed a new transmission and the cost was prohibitive.

Morrison found a company that would purchase the old ambulance for $4,000. The board approved the purchase as long as the company provided a cashier’s check for $4,000, and picked up the ambulance.

Administrator’s report

Schmidt said the district responded to 408 calls in August, which resulted in 300 patient transports.

Response times: Schlicht said average response time district-wide for 911 calls was 10.95 minutes for August.

Out-of-chute time: The average response time district-wide for 911 calls was 10.95 minutes for August.

Staffing: The board recognized the retirement of Rusty Cash, who has worked for the district since 2008.

There were eight work anniversaries in August: Dustan Edwards, seven years; Jim Kline and Joe Hayes, three years; Stacie Johnson, two years; Scott Patrick, 16 years; Howard Phillips, two years.

The district had one new hire, paramedic Tony West.

The district employs 13 full-time and seven part-time medics; and 17 full-time and nine part-time EMTs.

Financial committee report

Ambulance revenues: The district collected $208,644 in ambulance service revenues in August.

Schlicht said the collections were “well over those from the same period a year ago.”

YTD ambulance service revenues: The district closed out the August period at $1.66 million in comparison to $1.3 million the year before.

Current month’s sales tax revenues: The district received $143,041 in sales tax in August. Schlicht said sales tax collections were ahead of last year’s collections and ahead of forcasted budget amounts.

YTD sales tax revenues: The district has collected $1.14 million in sales tax revenue year-to-date.

Expenditures: Schlicht said expenditures that are exceptions to the budgeted amounts are “mostly” related to an increase in run volume and include purchases, medical expenses and professional billing services.

Operating insurance was paid in August, but was budgeted in September.

“Overall, ordinary expenses year-to-date are budgeted at 99. 2 percent of revenue. The actual through August is 81.3 percent,” said Schlicht. “Our labor cost appears to be high due to overtime however labor was budgeted at 56.4 percent of revenue, the actual is 46.6 percent.”

New board member

Steve Hall replaced Beth Eidson on the board representing the Glaize Township, which serves the Kaiser area.