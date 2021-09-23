Big Bass Bash pays out big money to amateur anglers

Lake Sun Leader

Some of the best amateur anglers from across the country will pilot their boats around the Lake of the Ozarks in search of a largemouth bass that could land them the $100,000 first-place prize during the 2021 Fall Big Bass Bash, October 2-3.

The Big Bass Bash pays out a guaranteed $325,000 prize purse to participating anglers throughout the event, including over $142,000 in bi-hourly payouts. The grand prize of $100,000 goes to the angler that catches the largest bass throughout the tournament weekend with second place winning $20,000, third place taking home $10,000 and fourth place earning $5,000.

According to the tournament organizer Charlie Terrell, last fall's 2020 Big Bass Bash tournament at the Lake of the Ozarks saw about 3,000 anglers participating in the event.

In addition to the prize payouts, there also will be a free boat giveaway for a brand new 2021 Phoenix 818 fishing boat with Mercury Pro XS motor, trolling motor and tandem-axle boat trailer valued at $40,000.

For complete details on the fall Big Bass Bash at the Lake of the Ozarks, including a map of weigh-in locations, rules and regulations and how to sign up, visit www.BigBassBash.com.

