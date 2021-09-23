Walk to End Alzheimer's held this weekend

Lake Sun Leader

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Lake Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 25th, at Camdenton City Park. Registration starts at 9am and the opening ceremony is at 9:30am with the Walk following after.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The dollars raised at the Walk go back to the community by funding local support groups, care consultations, and education classes and also go towards research for a cure for this disease.

This year, members of Arbors at Northridge place Assisted Living in Lebanon are doing something different to help raise awareness for the Walk. The night before the Walk they will be walking from Lebanon to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Lake location at Camdenton City Park. In total, this overnight walk will be roughly 30 miles.

They have a walk route planned and will start around 8pm the night before, arriving just in time for the opening ceremony at the Walk. The director of nursing is leading the charge and other members are joining him, with shuttles following behind with water, food, and to provide safety.

“As a nurse, geriatrics is my heart. I thrive working with enriching the lives of our Alzheimer's friends and finding new ways to make their days vibrant and exciting.” Said Levi Rios, who is leading the overnight walk efforts for the Arbors. “I hope to raise awareness and nothing more. I want everyone to have fun but to also take this disease very seriously in the hopes of finding a cure. If walking helps to achieve that, I'll walk more and more each year to support the cause and help any little bit that I can.”

While plans are moving forward to host the Lake Area Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Lake Area Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 194,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/lakewalk