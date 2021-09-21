Projects underway to increase retail, commercial and housing in region

Lake Sun Leader

The Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council (LOREDC) is pleased to announce two initiatives providing vital, current economic development, housing, and other pertinent regional economic performance data, to increase retail, commercial, and housing recruitment success in the tri-county region.

In June, LOREDC partnered with NextSite, LLC, a commercial development advisory firm, to provide data analytics, research, marketing, and related services supporting a data-driven national marketing initiative for new businesses, development, and redevelopment to the communities within the LOREDC region, Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties. This partnership would not have been possible without the financial assistance by Ameren Missouri and their dedication and work in strengthening the retail and commercial businesses in our area. In addition to a tri-county regional approach, LOREDC has worked to secure five Lake communities to also partner with NextSite to provide city-specific data analysis, marketing, and recruitment services.

The LOREDC Board of Directors also recently signed an agreement with RDG Schutte Wilscam Birge, INC to update the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Housing Study. Originally completed in 2016, the update will provide a current market assessment and analysis of our region’s housing conditions, displaying our region’s unique personalities and challenges. Launched with generous contributions from the Camden County Commissioners and Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, this initiative would not be possible without the financial assistance and support from businesses and industries. The original study was extremely useful for developers, builders, financial institutions, and community leaders in understanding our region’s market trends; and this update will provide valuable updated data to the region.

“The Lake area continues to experience tremendous growth and development, and this is a favorable time with the new Census data coming out coupled with our active housing market for LOREDC to provide useful data and analytics for marketing and expansion in all sectors of our region.” Jeana Woods, LOREDC President.

