Man drowns after jumping off diving board

Lake Sun Leader

A Peoria, Ill. man has drowned after jumping off a diving board into Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stephen Jones, 51, was swimming around the 17.6 mile marker when he jumped into the water and did not resurface. The incident occurred Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead by Camden County Medical Examiner at 8:23 p.m. He was taken to Hedges Scott Funeral Home.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Osage Beach Police Department, Osage Beach Fire Protection District and the Mid County Dive Team.