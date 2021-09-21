Reverend to be installed as pastor at Lake Ozark Christian Church

Lake Sun Leader

Rev. Ron Trimmer will be installed as the pastor of Lake Ozark Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, September 26 at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Rev. Dr. Paul Koch, Regional Minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Mid-America, will lead the installation service. The Hand Bell Choir, led by Rev. Rich Reinwald and the Church Choir, led by Michael Lindeman, Director of Music, will add to the worship experience. The church is located at 1560 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark and all are welcome.

“The impact of Pastor Ron’s ministry at Lake Ozark Christian Church has already been significant”, says Jane Daniels, chair or the Search Committee. New opportunities for Adult Christian education, Bible study, prayer groups, and fellowship are flourishing. Those unable to leave their homes for any reason have enjoyed the pastor’s visits and the children of the church look forward to hearing Pastor Ron tell stories of his encounters with Amos, the church mouse. Several church members have joined a new Readers Theater group who share Pastor Ron’s words, bringing life and understanding to Biblical passages. Shelter in a Storm was initiated to offer emergency food, personal items and lodging to those in need in the Lake community. A new ministry directed at young families is currently being developed. Of his experiences so far, Pastor Ron says, “I have been amazed by the compassion, hospitality, and service of Lake Ozark Christian Church, and I give thanks for the faithfulness of this church. From the very beginning of my ministry, the people have embraced the servant nature of discipleship, and wish to share the light of Jesus Christ in this community and the world.”

Lake Ozark Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) has been an active presence in the Lake community since 1942. It was a founding member and continuing supporter of Hope House of Miller Country (food pantry and thrift store); assists with many community service activities; and is a sponsor for Cub Scout Pack #21 and Boy Scout Troop #21. It strongly supports area arts by hosting rehearsals, performances and exhibits for the Lake Area Community Orchestra, Greater Lake Area Chorale, and Lake Arts Council. Worship services are at 8:30 a.m. in the beautiful Chapel in the Woods (weather permitting) or the indoor chapel and at 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Communion is offered every week.