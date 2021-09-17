Eldon theater to present 'Puffs'

Lake Sun Leader

The Eldon Speech and Theatre Club will present Puffs on Sept. 23 and 25 at the Eldon Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $5 for the general public and $3 for Eldon students, senior citizens, and military with ID.

PUFFS or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, follows Wayne Hopkins, a boy from Cattle Poke Springs, N.M., who receives a letter by owl on his 11th birthday telling him that he has been enrolled in a particular British School of Female Magic and Male Magic. Wayne leaves his uncle's ranch, heads to a magical school where the stairs move, the jelly beans can taste like boogers, and "a certain boy wizard" is his classmate.

However, instead of joining Harry in the Brave house, he is put into the Puff house where everyone is friendly and no one is destined to change the world.

Chris Chambers, the director for the Eldon Speech and Theatre Program, said, "The seven books about a ‘certain boy wizard’ were always some of my favorites as a kid, and I'm excited to direct a comedy of that story told from a different perspective." Chambers continued how he had enlisted Cassandra Juliano, longtime supporter of the program both as a parent and as a teacher, to help with costumes, and props.

"I'm hoping that this show will bring new blood and enthusiasm into this program that has seen quite a bit of success in the recent years. With this next large groups of seniors leaving, we are looking forward to seeing the next group of leaders coming in and making their mark on the program."

Students can compete in MSHSAA sanctioned Speech and Debate tournaments and at the MSHSAA District 6 Tournament in March with the hope of attending the state tournament in April. The past two years, the team has placed 5th in the district out of 21 teams, and has had 7 state qualifiers, including two individual district champions. Outside of the classes, Theatre Club is a student-run organization that meets monthly, and is open to any student that is interested in theatre.

The Eldon Speech and Theatre Club's home is the Eldon Performing Arts Center located at Eldon High School. The new theater features a green room, a large stage, nearly 600 seats, and a state-of-the-art light and sound system. Besides housing the Theatre Program, the theater is the home of the Eldon Band and Choir Programs.