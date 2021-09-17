Man dies in motorcycle crash

Lake Sun Leader

On Sept. 16 at approximately 8:35 p.m. the Osage Beach Police Department responded to the area of Eastbound Highway 54 at Key Largo, for a Motor Vehicle Crash.

The crash occurred as a 2021 Harley Davidson Trike, operated by 77-year-old, Donald D. Leffler of Warsaw, Ill. was traveling East on Highway 54 and attempted to exit onto Key Largo. Leffler failed to negotiate the curve and traveled of the roadway and struck an electrical box. Leffler was ejected off the Trike.

Leffler was transported to Lake Regional Health System where he was pronounced deceased.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by the Camden County Sheriffs Office, Osage Beach Ambulance, and the Osage Beach Fire Protection District.