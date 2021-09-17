One seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Lake Sun Leader

On Sept. 16 at approximately 10:26 p.m. the Osage Beach Police Department responded to the area of Eastbound Highway 54 West of Passover Road for a Motor Vehicle Crash.

The crash occurred as a 2007 Honda VTX1800 Motorcycle, operated by 55-year-old, Chester F. Kowolski of Baxter, Ark. was travelling East on Highway 54 when he travelled of the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail.

Kowolski was transported to Lake Regional Health System with serious injuries.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by Osage Beach Ambulance and the Osage Beach Fire Protection District.