Compliant leads to drug bust

Lake Sun Leader

On Sept. 13 deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force responded to an address on Castle Road in Brumley, in reference to a drug complaint.

Deputies made contact with the residents and obtained consent to search the residence. Upon searching the residence, deputies located methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Deputies arrested Brian Burd, who was also a non-compliant sex offender, and Rebecca Webster, who was hiding inside the residence. Burd has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, hindering prosecution, and failure to register as a sex offender. His bond is set at $35,000. Webster was arrested on felony warrants, and has subsequently been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Both subjects remain in custody at the Miller County Jail in lieu of their bonds. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about drug activity, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 573-369-2341, or you may submit online tips via our website www.millercountysheriff.org. All tips can be made anonymously.