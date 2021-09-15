Ameren among best in economic development

Lake Sun Leader

For the third year in a row, Site Selection Magazine has designated Ameren Corporation as a Top Utility in Economic Development.

This recognition includes work in Illinois and Missouri. Utilities are judged on multiple criteria including innovative business programs and incentives as well as job-creating infrastructure.

“The Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan is making a difference for businesses looking to put down roots in Missouri or expand operations," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "We continue to offer one of the most favorable economic development rates in the country. With this incentive, we have helped to bring 5,000 new direct jobs to Missouri while retaining an additional 4,200 jobs. These companies help to grow the communities we serve every day."

"The availability of a flexible, modern electric grid and natural gas infrastructure, stable rates and creative utility incentives are among the factors cited by business leaders in their decisions to expand or relocate in downstate Illinois," said Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. "We’re proud to be recognized by Site Selection for the progress we have made in increasing service reliability while maintaining affordable rates for our customers."

Ameren's focus on delivering reliable and affordable energy drives economic growth in the bi-state region. Ameren Missouri's economic development incentive has resulted in 26 announced projects in the region bringing more than $2.7 billion in new capital investment. In Illinois, the company's economic development incentives have resulted in 30 expansions in the region and created 3,800 new jobs.

The complete list of Top Utilities in Economic Development appears in the September 2021 issue of Site Selection Magazine and appears online at www.siteselection.com. This is the seventh time Ameren has earned the distinction, having previously been named to the list in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2019 and 2020.