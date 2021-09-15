HK’s Tournament nets $92,036

Lake Sun Leader

The 42nd Annual HK’s Hospital Benefit Golf Tournament, held June 26-27 at The Lodge of Four Seasons, raised $92,036. All proceeds of this year’s event go to Lake Regional’s Commitment to Caring initiative, which seeks to transform health care delivery for two vitally important services: heart care and cancer care.

“We are grateful for the continued support of all our sponsors, donors, golfers and volunteers,” said Dane W. Henry, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “Every dollar raised through the Commitment to Caring initiative goes directly to funding capital projects and service enhancements, including a $25 million, three-story tower addition to our hospital, containing a new Cardiac Institute and an expanded Cancer Center.”

The annual HK’s Hospital Benefit Golf Tournament has raised more than $3 million since its start. Areas of Lake Regional Hospital that have benefited from past tournaments include the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation, Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Family Birth Center, Laboratory, Orthopedic Surgery, Outpatient Services, Progressive Care Unit, Sleep Center and Wound Healing Center. Harold Koplar, founder of The Lodge of Four Seasons, established the tournament in 1979.

The weekend included Saturday evening’s HK’s Rooftop Party and Virtual Auction, followed by a golf tournament at The Cove Golf Course on Sunday.

“Even though we had to scale down the tournament this year, this amazing community still rallied behind this important cause and showed us extraordinary support,” said Peter Brown of Four Seasons Companies and HK’s Tournament Committee chair. “We could not be successful without our generous sponsors, donors, golfers and volunteers. We also are grateful to the Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors, who are always major contributors to the tournament.”

Brown also thanked the event’s honorary chair and K.C. Chiefs Ambassador Shawn Barber, and the tournament’s major sponsors Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks; The Lodge of Four Seasons; and Troon Golf.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the 43rd Annual HK’s Hospital Benefit Golf Tournament in 2022. For the latest updates, go to HKsGolf.com.