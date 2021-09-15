Garden club offers scholarships to local students

Lake Sun Leader

The Lake Area Master Gardeners Club presented scholarships for 2021 to Clare Holmes and Emma Koeppen.

LAMG renewed Clare’s scholarship following completion of her freshman year at the University of Missouri Science and Technology, where she is majoring in Environmental Engineering. She recently joined the Global Engineering Program, which will enable her to also complete a dual major in Spanish. As part of this program, Clare will have the opportunity to complete an internship abroad.

In addition to focusing on academic excellence, Clare participates in several extracurricular activities. She runs cross country and track and is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, for which she was recently selected as the Secretary. Clare recently joined Engineers Without Borders and works on the Ecuador communications team translating project documents. Throughout the winter she volunteered with the student Newman Center at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, cutting wood and preparing food for local families in need.

The Lake Area Master Gardeners (LAMG) congratulate Clare on her outstanding freshman year accomplishments and wish her well this year.

Emma recently graduated from the School of the Osage High School. She will attend Mississippi State University this fall, majoring in Environmental Engineering. Emma was a member of the National Honors Society and the National Art Society. She was the executive secretary of the Student Council and participated in several clubs, including Key Club, Gateway Club, and Art Club. Emma also submitted an Advanced Placement (AP) Art Portfolio and had a ceramics piece admitted into a college art show.

Emma especially enjoyed her Biology and Botany classes and spent a semester collecting, preserving and identifying local flora.

Emma believes environmental engineering will enable her to improve the world in preparation for future generations. Her goal is to design products which decrease waste without adversely impact the way families live. LAMG congratulates Emma on her outstanding high school accomplishments and wishes her the best at Mississippi State!

LAMG is associated with the Missouri Master Gardener Association which is supported by the University of Missouri Extension organization. Each year the group contributes more than 2,500 volunteer hours to community gardens and education. Current projects include maintenance of the Willmore Lodge gardens and distribution of free plant and animal educational materials at the Eldon Farmer’s Market. Additionally, the group completed planting of spring annuals at five lake area Central Bank branches in return for their support. The club is planning to resume their Garden Walk in 2022.